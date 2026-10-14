Cloquet police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen near Loring Park

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen in Minneapolis.

The Cloquet Police Department says Juliet Nunez, who may also be going by the name Seraphina, was last seen on Monday near Loring Park in Minneapolis.

Nunez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes.

Juliet Nunez Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities say there is concern for Nunez's well-being.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Nunez is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247 or call 911.