Police searching for armed robbers who targeted Cloquet Kwik Trip

Police in Cloquet, Minnesota, are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a Kwik Trip gas station early Saturday morning.

The robbery was reported at about 4:39 a.m., police say, with the masked male suspects displaying a handgun before fleeing with "an undisclosed amount of cash." Police say no one was hurt.

The first suspect stands 6 feet tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark-colored hooded top, dark pants, white tennis shoes, a facemask and light-colored gloves.

The second suspect also stands 6 feet tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark hooded top with dark pants, black tennis shoes, a brown bag, face mask and dark-colored gloves.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this robbery to call 218-879-1247, or send an anonymous email tip to tips@cloquetmn.gov.

Tipsters can also send anonymous texts to 888777. Text "TIP CLOQUETPD" followed by the message. Tips can also be sent via private message to Cloquet Police Department's social media accounts.