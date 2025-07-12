Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for armed robbers who targeted Cloquet Kwik Trip

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines
Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines 02:45

Police in Cloquet, Minnesota, are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a Kwik Trip gas station early Saturday morning.

The robbery was reported at about 4:39 a.m., police say, with the masked male suspects displaying a handgun before fleeing with "an undisclosed amount of cash." Police say no one was hurt.

The first suspect stands 6 feet tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark-colored hooded top, dark pants, white tennis shoes, a facemask and light-colored gloves.

cloquet-kwik-trip-armed-robbery.jpg
Minnesota BCA

The second suspect also stands 6 feet tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark hooded top with dark pants, black tennis shoes, a brown bag, face mask and dark-colored gloves.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this robbery to call 218-879-1247, or send an anonymous email tip to tips@cloquetmn.gov.

Tipsters can also send anonymous texts to 888777. Text "TIP CLOQUETPD" followed by the message. Tips can also be sent via private message to Cloquet Police Department's social media accounts.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.