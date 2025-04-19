Climate change may be making your allergies worse — here's how

Allergy season is here and new studies show your sneezes and sniffles could be starting earlier and lasting longer.

"I think it's just important to stay aware that for the next, like, eight weeks, things can get really intense," said Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergy specialist and medical advisor to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 65 million Americans suffer. And research shows climate change is making matters worse.

"We have intense moisture from storms and snow, followed by record-level heat and higher carbon dioxide levels. And these are the elements that really lead to plants growing stronger and just releasing more and more pollen," Ogden said.

She said no matter the type of pollen that impacts you, all of their levels are trending up — year after year.

"Early spring is going to be tree pollen season, and that will be followed by grass and then into the summer, you'll see, depending on where you live, sometimes mold, when we see more humidity, and then late summer is ragweed. So those are the big ones that are impacted by climate change," Ogden explained.

If you plan to travel to Wichita, New Orleans or Oklahoma City — watch out. The 2025 AAFA report says they've got the worst allergies. Here in the Twin Cities, we're doing much better at No. 90.

"At the end of the day, it'd be great not to be on that list at all," Ogden said. "The whole point of these kinds of lists is to prepare to be aware that they are increasingly worse seasons, and what can you do to sort of mitigate your symptoms."

Ogden said one of the best ways to prepare is by seeing an allergist. They can find out exactly what you're allergic to and come up with a treatment plan just for you.

She also says consistency is key. Antihistamines will start protecting you right away, but some medications, like nasal sprays, can take up to two weeks to fully protect you.