Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Voters to see big changes in upcoming election
Voters to see big changes in upcoming election 01:49

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.

Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.

It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.

If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 6:00 PM

