Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota

WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.

The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.