Christmas pastry pop-up brings mid-October holiday cheer to Minneapolis

With Halloween well over a week away and leaves just beginning to turn, a temporary Christmas-themed pastry shop has opened its doors in the middle of October.

Crowds were out the door Wednesday night at the opening of the Merry Marc Heu Christmas Pop-Up in Minneapolis.

"I'm a little bit embarrassed by how much I love Christmas," said Gaosong Heu, co-founder of Marc Heu Patisserie Paris.

Heu, alongside her husband and chef, Marc Heu, said they found vacant space in Linden Hills less than two months ago. They're selling their croissants, cakes, tarts and drinks, much like they do at their St. Paul location. This Christmas shop just adds a bit more holiday flair.

"The neighbors wer just so curious they were like 'what are you doing, why is there trees and lights?'" said Heu.

"I was excited to see that it was just down the street from where we live," said Megan Shakow.

Shakow was at the pop-up Sunday, despite the fact her Halloween decorations aren't even up yet.

"It's a little odd, feels a little premature, but I like Christmas," said Shakow.

"We heard that like things sold out by noon yesterday, so we were like we have to be here before that happens," said Oubedia Ouro-Akondo.

Ouro-Akondo and her friend Cathy Ngo wanted to see the holiday hype firsthand. Ouro-Akondo said she's feeling the October Christmas spirit, despite the fact it's way too early to decorate at home.

"I just thought since we're going into the holiday season, people love Christmas, I love Christmas, let's do a holiday pop-up," said Heu.

The pop-up stays up through Dec. 31 and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heu said she and her husband are in talks with the building owner to potentially stay at the location beyond the holidays.