Chisago County employees return to work after months on strike

Nearly 170 employees of Chisago County returned to work after several months on strike.

A Chisago County spokesperson confirmed to WCCO that the county board approved the tentative agreements for all Teamsters Local 320 units at a special meeting Monday morning, with employees expected to return to work at 8 a.m.. The union confirmed on Friday that it had ratified the agreements.

"This historic strike will go down as Minnesota's second-longest strike and the longest county strike in Minnesota history," the union said Friday.

The union announced the tentative agreement Wednesday, saying the "historic settlement" is a three-year contract that includes two of the "key issues" that led to the nearly 120-day strike. Those are Teamsters health insurance and a 20.5% wage increase over three years, according to the union.

Chisago County said the package is similar to what was offered in June, but with the addition of a third year.

"Teamsters elected in April to move to Teamsters health insurance. The parties have tentatively agreed on the employer contribution to this insurance, with a cap," the county spokesperson said at the time of the agreement.

Health insurance was a major sticking point for the union, with negotiations ongoing and breaking down at points over the last four months.