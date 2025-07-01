Chisago County deputies wrangle loose emus that escaped home during weekend storms

Outside Tom Halek's Rush City, Minnesota, home, live dozens and dozens of his animal friends.

"We've got goats, we've got peacocks, we've got ducks, chickens," said Halek. "I've always been an animal lover."

That love expanded last winter, when Halek bought two emus: Sami and Ali, both purchased from Wisconsin over Craigslist.

A few nights ago, the speedy and crafty birds escaped their pen after their gate was left partially open during weekend storms.

"I figured the way they can move, who knows where they'd end up," said Halek.

The following morning: an emu sighting, miles from home. It became a popular post on the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Halek learned he wasn't the only emu owner in the area.

"The sheriff called us back and said, 'We know where they're at.'" Halek said. "Somebody else in the area that owns emus also thought they were his, so he ran and he captured them, brought them home and he realized 'Wait a minute, these aren't mine.'"

Sami and Ali were soon wrangled by sheriff's deputies. They're a little spooked, but doing fine, Halek said.

It's a wild tale with a happy ending.

"Really happy, love them dearly," said Halek.