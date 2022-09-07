Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Sept. 7, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Sept. 7, 2022 02:06

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.

An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect left, and the victim later died.

He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.

The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.