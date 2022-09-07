Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.

An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect left, and the victim later died.

He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.

The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.