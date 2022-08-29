Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.

Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."

A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.

Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major health care facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

CBS

RELATED: Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

Since mid-July, two Children's Minnesota employees have been held at gunpoint outside the hospital. Stray bullets also hit the windows of the main lobby. No one was hurt during the incidents.

Overnight, security guards at Abbott Northwestern Hospital exchanged gunfire with an armed man believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the hospital. Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested following the shooting. There were no injuries.

Safety is a top concern for the Minnesota Nurses Association, which recently voted to authorize what could be the largest nurses strike in United States history.