Several children among six injured in Brown County house fire, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Two women and several children were hospitalized after flames engulfed a home in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

Police say first responders were dispatched Thursday around 7 a.m. to a residential house fire on the 700 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, authorities say two people were helping victims escape from the burning home.

Investigators say firefighters helped rescue a 29-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy who were still inside the home.

They were taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center before being flown to the Twin Cities for further treatment.

Officials say the woman is in critical condition, while the child is believed to be unstable.

A 56-year-old woman, as well as three boys ages 11, 8 and 6 were also hospitalized.

The fire is currently being investigated as accidental.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused it.

