Natalie Hudson is named the first Black chief justice of Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday promoted Natalie Hudson to be chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, making her the first Black person to lead it.

Hudson was appointed associate justice in 2015 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, after serving as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals for 13 years. She'll lead the high court when current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea retires in October.

"Justice Hudson is one of our state's most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder," Walz said in a statement. "I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans."

Hudson said she will approach this "tremendous responsibility ... with humility and resolve," and said she'll seek to continue furthering "one of the best state court systems" in the U.S.

"I am greatly honored to be selected as the next chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and I thank Governor Walz and his team for their consideration," Hudson said in a statement.

Gildea praised Hudson's selection.

"I have had the privilege of working closely with Justice Hudson on the Supreme Court for nearly eight years, and I have been impressed by her deep knowledge of the law, her collegial spirit, and her unparalleled work ethic," she said in a statement.

Waltz named Karl Procaccini, his former general counsel, to fill Hudson's spot as associate justice.

Procaccini is currently a visiting professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. He previously served as the top lawyer in the governor's office, where his work included the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.