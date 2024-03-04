Chick-fil-A tells customers to throw out a popular dipping sauce

Chik-fil-a recalls Polynesian sauce due to allergy concerns Chik-fil-a recalls Polynesian sauce due to allergy concerns 00:23

If you happen to have spare packets of Chick-fil-A Polynesian Sauce lying around your home or vehicle, the fast-food chain is asking that you throw them out.

In a red banner posted atop the fast-food chain's website, the Atlanta-based eatery urges patrons to "discard previously ordered Polynesian Sauce!"

The warning is directed at those who may have taken any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups home between Feb. 14-27, 2024, as they may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens, according to Chick-fil-A, which operates in 27 states across the country.

Users of Chick-fil-A's mobile application also received an alert, telling them the impacted product was limited to those distributed at its retail locations, as opposed to bottled Chick-fil-A sauces sold online and in grocery stores.

People with wheat allergies can suffer from symptoms that can include itching, swelling, diarrhea, nasal congestion and difficulty in breathing, and some can experience a life-threatening condition called anaphylaxis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson for the chain told Fox News that the maker of the Polynesian dipping sauce packed some of the cups with Sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy.

Customers with further questions can call the company's hotline at 866-232-2040.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not immediately respond to a request as to whether it would be posting a recall notice on behalf of Chick-fil-A.

The Polynesian sauce debuted in the early 1980s and has consistently ranks among its most popular dips — along with barbecue and Chick-fil-A sauce — according to StudyFinds, a site that writes about research studies for the average reader.