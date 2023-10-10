Chef Justin Sutherland brings Northern Soul to MSP Airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are now able to enjoy Chef Justin Sutherland's South-meets-North flavors.

Sutherland cut the ribbon on his new Northern Soul location Tuesday. His latest venture, a collaboration with Delaware North, now serves hand-battered buttermilk chicken sandwiches and tenders, sweet potato fries, tots, and mac and cheese on the second level of MSP's Terminal 1.

"The MSP airport has always been a special place for me," Sutherland said. "Growing up, it was the place where my mom went to work for over 40 years. As an adult, I spend a large part of my life in and out of airports, and every time I travel, I'm reminded why MSP is the best in the country."

Delaware North



The St. Paul native also runs other Northern Soul locations in Uptown Minneapolis and at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

Sutherland, co-host of "Fast Foodies" and past champion of the Food Network's "Iron Chef," was in the news last year after he suffered serious injuries to his face and shoulder after getting struck by a propeller while boating on the St. Croix River on the Fourth of July. He underwent several surgeries to repair his jaw and arm

"You know I always thought I lived life, loved life to the fullest, and then you don't really realize how much you really love life, until you almost lose it," Sutherland told WCCO in an interview from November of 2022.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 4, 2022.