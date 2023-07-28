Chaska police say 2 separate incidents of abandoned dogs happened in 1 day

CHASKA, Minn. -- Chaska police say officers responded to two separate cases of dogs being abandoned on Wednesday.

According to police, two huskies were found inside a kennel off the side of Bavaria Road. The same day, a shih tzu mix was found tied to a tree in downtown Chaska, behind St. John's Lutheran Church. The dogs were found amid hot and humid temperatures in the 90s.

All three dogs are being cared for by the Carver County Humane Society.

"It's important to understand that animal abandonment, abuse, and cruelty are crimes, and we will investigate these types of incidents. We want to do as much as we can to prevent this from happening," police said in a social media post.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating those responsible for abandoning the pets. Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 952-361-1231 and ask to speak to a Chaska community service officer.

