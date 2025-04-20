Chaska kindergarten teacher accused of restraining 5-year-old student

A kindergarten teacher in Chaska, Minnesota has been charged with malicious punishment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the 53-year-old teacher grabbed a 5-year-old student at the school gym and held her to the ground.

Court documents say security footage shows the child "not doing anything to cause harm to herself or others" when the teacher grabbed her and held her on the ground.

According to footage and witnesses, the teacher then picked up the girl, carried her out of the gym and into a classroom.

Documents say a staff member who reported the incident to the principal said the teacher "carried a student in her arms" and then "slammed the door in my face when I told her to put the student down."

The criminal complaint says the principal confronted the teacher, who asked, "what was I supposed to do?"

The principal reportedly said carrying students is a form of restraint and is not permitted by anyone, including those who have special training in Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI). The principal said the teacher is not trained in CPI.

The complaint says the principal told police officers the student has no known diagnosed behavioral or mental health concerns.

A court appearance is scheduled for May.

If convicted, the teacher faces a maximum sentence of 364 days and/or a $3,000 fine.