Chaska Athletic Park intentionally flooded as river levels continue to rise

CHASKA, Minn. — There are no cracking bats or cheering fans at the Chaska Athletic Park these days, instead all you hear is the sound of fishing lines.

What once was home to the Chaska Cubs, the town's amateur baseball team, is now an extension of the Minnesota River.

"I wanted to take the once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity to catch a fish out of a baseball park," said Mitchell Atneosen.

Athletic Park in Chaska is flooded, but city officials say that was done intentionally. It's part of a special strategy in Chaska to flood the park in order to protect it.

With the Minnesota River expected to reach historic levels the city says, it was the only option.

Chaska Communications Manager Kevin Wright said the decision was made Monday as the river levels continued to rise reaching the top of the berm.

The berm was built around the park in 2015 to protect the park, but with the heavy rainfall the decision to open the floodgates was made.

"We have to open up the gates underneath the berm so water can come in more of a controlled manner to the park," Wright said.

The river is expected to crest at 35 feet breaking the record set back in 1965.

Raising the flood gates stops water from flowing over the top of the berm causing it damage.

Despite opening the gates of the berm, the levee just feet away was engineered to withstand flood waters of 41 feet.

"Our downtown area is protected; still safe this is just done as kind of method to protect the berm at the park," Wright said.

The park will remain closed until water levels recede.

As for the Chaska Cubs, they've moved their home games down the road to Cologne.