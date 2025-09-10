Charlie Kirk's murder has shaken some Minnesotans, who reflect on his connection to the state

Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, has chapters at several Minnesota universities and high schools. He was also an early mentor to a state senator.

Christopher Flemming is a senior at St. Olaf Collage and the president of the university's Turning Point USA chapter.

"This is really, really awful, and his kids, I can't imagine and his wife. Oh my gosh it's just awful," said Flemming. "To see someone I could see myself emulating or that I want to be like to see him die in that way is really scary."

Flemming is just one of many Minnesotans shaken.

On September 22, Kirk was supposed to be speaking to students at the University of Minnesota alongside political commentator Michael Knowles.

"Charlie Kirk was one of the first people who gave me a shot hiring me in convervative politics," said Minnesota Senator Julia Coleman. Coleman worked for him after college and says back then, Kirk was like a mentor to her.

"People knew charlie the political activists. I knew Charlie as a man of faith who really wanted to be a father," said Coleman.

Kirk recently posted several times about Minneapolis and the Annunciation shooting. First sharing his condolences for the community and then posting claims about the shooter's transgender identity fueling the violence. Police have not pointed to a motive in the attacks.

Kirk's murder has politicians questioning the price of public service.

"My mind goes to if i don't get out of this, my kids are going to grow up without their mom," said Coleman.

Coleman and Flemming welcome more debate, not more violence.



"It's an active choice everyone has to make to chose not to fall into this trap where you think it's justified to hurt the people you disagree with," Flemming added.

Kirk's visit to U of M in 12 days was for the "American Comeback" tour, where he was supposed to chat with students at Northrop Auditorium with Knowles.

There's no word if Knowles will continue at the planned event.