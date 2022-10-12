Watch CBS News
Charges: Woman took young daughter from ex-husband's custody to prevent vaccination

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Twin Cities woman accused of taking her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from being vaccinated.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Deanna Konz, of New Hope, is charged with two felony parental rights crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, Konz's ex-husband told police that he was taking their 11-year-old daughter to a clinic to be vaccinated on Oct. 7.

As he was being unloaded from a Metro Mobility vehicle due to complications from a stroke, he saw a "Honda Pilot near the front door," which is the same car Konz drives.

His daughter then "entered the car as he was being unloaded … preventing him from intervening."

Konz was previously charged with felony deprivation of parental rights for preventing her daughter from an earlier vaccination attempt, which was "in violation of a family court order." She was on conditional release and was prohibited from seeing her daughter.

Police were able to contact Konz, who told them she was "trying to save her daughter's life." Law enforcement are currently searching for her and her child.

If convicted, Konz could face up to four years in prison.

