Charges: Willmar man told firefighters he was "wasted" following fatal head-on crash

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend.

According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors.

During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and seriously injuring a passenger. The crash occurred on Highway 71 near Highway 9.

Lohse told responding firefighters that he was "f—ing drunk" and "f—ing wasted" at the scene of the crash, the complaint said.

There was also a heavy smell of alcohol coming from Lohse and his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. A sample of his blood is being sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

Deputies also recovered marijuana from Lohse's vehicle, and he later admitted to having some "delta-8" in addition to an unknown amount of alcohol, the complaint said.

The deceased victim is identified as Dalia Zuniga. The medical examiner said she died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death is listed as an accident.

Lohse is in custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the criminal vehicular homicide charge.