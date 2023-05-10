Watch CBS News
Crime

Charges: Two men stole $147K worth of Pokémon merch from Forest Lake store

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 10, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 10, 2023 01:53

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Two men face charges for allegedly stealing over $147,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise from a game store in Forest Lake last year.

Charging documents say Matthew Cuypers Jr. and Dustin Wittern cut their way through the drywall into Punch Out Gaming on Feb. 10, 2022. Part of the theft was captured on security camera video.

The thieves stole over 2,800 Pokémon card packs and other Pokémon merchandise, which cost $147,278.22, according to documents.

RELATED: Following parking lot brawl in Wisconsin, Target pulling trading cards from store shelves

Cuypers was interviewed in March of 2022 by law enforcement in connection to an unrelated federal investigation, charges state. He admitted to stealing Pokémon cards from a mini mall in Forest Lake and said he worked with Wittern, who knew a buyer. Cuypers also said that it was an "inside job."

The two men are charged with aiding and abetting third-degree burglary in Washington County.

In a Facebook post, Punch Out Gaming said that insurance paid for the lost product, though the Pokémon merchandise has not been found.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 4:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.