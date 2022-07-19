Charges: Hakeem Muhammad fled police, caused Brooklyn Center crash that killed 6-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.

Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.

Hennepin County Jail

On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one point drove into oncoming traffic on 53rd Avenue North, forcing motorists to move over.

Muhammed then crashed into a Ford Edge at the four-way stop at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North, the complaint said.

The Ford Edge was occupied by five people, an adult woman and four children. The family was returning from a day at the pool and was just blocks from home.

Officers said they found the 6-year-old girl, later identified as McLurian-Gray, in the backseat of the Ford Edge and unresponsive. She was removed through an open window and CPR was performed. She was taken to North Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead from the injuries suffered in the crash.

A 15-year-old girl, McLurian-Gray's cousin, was also severely injured in the crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury and internal bleeding, police say.

According to the complaint, Muhammad admitted at the scene of the crash that he knew the police were pursuing him. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

Police say Muhammad was driving 70 mph through a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn Center before he crashed.

Muhammad was also charged on July 11 with second-degree murder for the April death of 29-year-old Devan Dampier.

On Monday, Muhammad's bail was set at $500,000 in the murder case.