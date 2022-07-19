Bail set at $500K for murder suspect involved in crash that killed girl, 6
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge set bail at $500,000 Monday for a murder suspect involved in a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.
On Friday, police say Hakeem Muhammad was driving 70 mph before a crash in Brooklyn Center that killed Blessings McLurain-Gray.
The young girl was with her cousins and aunt heading back from a day at the pool. Her cousin, Lanay, is still in the hospital.
Muhammad has not yet been charged in connection with the crash, but is charged with second-degree murder in the April death of Devan Dampier.
