Watch CBS News
Crime

Bail set at $500K for murder suspect involved in crash that killed girl, 6

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bail set a $500K for murder suspect involved in crash that killed 6-year-old
Bail set a $500K for murder suspect involved in crash that killed 6-year-old 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge set bail at $500,000 Monday for a murder suspect involved in a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

On Friday, police say Hakeem Muhammad was driving 70 mph before a crash in Brooklyn Center that killed Blessings McLurain-Gray.

hakeem-waheed-muhammad.png
Hakeem Muhammad Hennepin County Jail

The young girl was with her cousins and aunt heading back from a day at the pool. Her cousin, Lanay, is still in the hospital.

Muhammad has not yet been charged in connection with the crash, but is charged with second-degree murder in the April death of Devan Dampier.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.