5 Minnesota residents charged in probe of "large-scale" methamphetamine trafficking organization

Five men are facing charges in a multi-month investigation of a "large-scale" methamphetamine trafficking organization, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force said on Monday.

The probe started in January after investigators received information that a 48-year-old man was involved in the distribution of "significant quantities of methamphetamine" in the central Minnesota area, according to the law enforcement group.

Investigators used several techniques, including using "confidential reliable informants," audio and visual surveillance and search warrants, to identify members of the trafficking organization and document the distribution of meth within the region, court documents show.

As a result of the probe, the 48-year-old man, from St. Cloud, Minnesota, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and three counts of first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth, the criminal complaint against him said.

Four other Minnesota men were arrested:

33-year-old Minneapolis resident charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth.

31-year-old Minneapolis resident charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, first-degree aiding and abetting the sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth and first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth.

45-year-old Minneapolis resident charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth.

49-year-old Inver Grove Heights resident charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, first-degree aiding and abetting the sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth and first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth.

The law enforcement group said investigators recovered or purchased more than 18 pounds of meth and seized three handguns in connection with the trafficking operation.