Shooter killed man inside Minneapolis apartment building over Louis Vuitton bag, charges say

A confrontation between several armed men and a man with a Louis Vuitton bag inside a Minneapolis apartment building resulted in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers responded to the Abbott Apartments on East 18th Street around 10:42 p.m., according to police. They found the man dead in a lounge room near the lobby of the complex.

A witness who told police he was friends with the victim said they went to the building to hang out with a 20-year-old man, later identified as the suspected shooter, the complaint said.

The witness said the suspected shooter "appeared to be stalling" and left the lounge room multiple times, according to court documents.

The complaint said the suspected shooter and three armed men, at one point, burst into the room and yelled, "Give me everything."

According to court documents, the witness said the men were pointing two Glocks with extensions and a rifle at them and stole two guns from them. One of the guns stolen was given to the suspected shooter.

The witness said the men wanted the Louis Vuitton bag that the victim had in his possession, and that the victim did not want to give it up, the complaint said. The victim and the armed men then started fighting.

Per court documents, the witness attempted to walk toward the victim when the suspected shooter pointed a gun at them. The witness ran from the lounge room to the lobby where he heard multiple gunshots. They then saw two of the armed men leave through the back door of the building, but did not see where the third man or the suspected shooter went.

The witness identified the suspected shooter from a photo lineup, according to the complaint. Police reviewed surveillance video in the room and other areas of the building and found it matched "much" of what they said about the incident, per court documents.

According to the complaint, the suspected shooter is charged with one count each of second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree aggravated robbery. He was on conditional release in connection with a carjacking at the time of the shooting.