Man fatally shot inside south Minneapolis apartment building

Minneapolis police say a man was fatally shot inside a south Minneapolis apartment building Tuesday night.

The shooting happened "in a first-floor common area" inside a building on the 100 block of East 18th Street around 10:40 p.m., police said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the decedent.

An "altercation" preceded the shooting, police said, and they are working to learn what exactly led to the killing. No one has been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara called the shooting "senseless" and asked anyone with information to come forward.