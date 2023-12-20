Charges: Anthony Leikas set fire to tent, critically wounding victim inside

MINNEAPOLIS — A 33-year-old Minneapolis man faces felony charges after he allegedly set fire to a tent with a victim in a wheelchair inside.

Anthony Leikas is charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection to the Dec. 4 incident, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

Criminal complaint details

Minneapolis police responded just before 1 a.m. to the report that "a person had been started on fire" in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Twins Way.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with severe burns to his body. Police say he is a double amputee who uses a wheelchair. The wheelchair was found nearby and also burned.

The victim was able to speak to police and said that he heard someone say "burn in hell" as they started the tent on fire.

Police say surveillance footage showed a single suspect, later identified as Leikas, stopping next to the victim's tent and then walking away. Seconds later, the tent was in flames.

According to police, the fire was burning for nearly an hour before first responders arrived on the scene at 12:55 a.m.

Further surveillance evidence led police to identify the likely suspect as Leikas. He was located and arrested on Dec. 14. He later admitted to seeing the fire, but claims two other witnesses started the fire with cigarette butts.

Upgraded charges a possibility

Leikas could soon face a murder charge.

According to police, the victim remains hospitalized with burns on 85-90% of his body. He is in critical condition and is "unlikely to survive his injuries," officials said.

Leikas is in custody and his next court date is set for Jan. 18.