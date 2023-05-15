Sheriff: Chanhassen man, 18, struck and killed by motorist while crossing intersection

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist in Chanhassen Friday evening.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road. There, an 18-year-old man was crossing Kerber Boulevard when he was struck by a motorist in a 2001 Subaru Legacy.

The victim, identified as Christian Springer of Chanhassen, was found unconscious on the road and suffering from critical injuries. He died later at a hospital in Chaska.

Officials say, according to a preliminary investigation, it was raining at the time of the crash and the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing. The streetlight near the crosswalk was also not working.

Authorities are investigating if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as a 23-year-old Chanhassen resident.