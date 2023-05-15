Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Chanhassen man, 18, struck and killed by motorist while crossing intersection

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 15, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 15, 2023 01:12

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist in Chanhassen Friday evening.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road. There, an 18-year-old man was crossing Kerber Boulevard when he was struck by a motorist in a 2001 Subaru Legacy.

The victim, identified as Christian Springer of Chanhassen, was found unconscious on the road and suffering from critical injuries. He died later at a hospital in Chaska.

MORE NEWS: Nearly two dozen car windows smashed on south Minneapolis street

Officials say, according to a preliminary investigation, it was raining at the time of the crash and the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing. The streetlight near the crosswalk was also not working. 

Authorities are investigating if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as a 23-year-old Chanhassen resident.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.