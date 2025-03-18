Four teens arrested in connection to Twin Cities high school senior's shooting death

Authorities arrested four teenagers Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a Twin Cities high school senior.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says four boys between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested for the March 2 incident.

The four teens were arrested separately in the towns of Shoreview, Ramsey, and Coon Rapids, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement from the Ramsey Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County S.W.A.T. and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrests.

The arrests come more than two weeks after someone found 18-year-old Diamond Manly dead inside a vehicle on a residential street in Ramsey. Investigators determined he had died from a gunshot wound.

Diamond Manly Manly family

Diamond Manly lived with his family in Brooklyn Park and was a student-athlete at Champlin Park High School.

His parents say they didn't know him to be involved in anything that might have led to his death.

"I need justice. Nobody wants their kid to die," Eric Manly, Diamond Manly's father, said.

The Manly family started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. So far, more than $12,000 has been raised.

No charges have been filed against those arrested as of Tuesday night.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 3, 2025.