"Celebrating the season": European Christmas Market returns to St. Paul's Union Depot

ST. PAUL, Minn. –- The St. Paul European Christmas Market is back for a 9th season at the city's Union Depot, offering visitors chances at unique gifts, food and fun.

The celebration started Friday and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next four weeks.

New this year- an additional 20 vendors. Executive Director Nadine Schaeffer says the demand for the event has grown yearly.

"Our goal is to grow and make it more visible and prominent in the city - bring a lot of life to St. Paul, vibrancy to downtown," said Schaeffer, who was born and raised in Germany. "Usually, it's an event that brings light, laughter, joy to every community. From the big cities like Munich, Hamburg, Frankfort, to small little towns, every place has it."

Like the celebrations in Schaeffer's home nation, the St. Paul market puts a spotlight on local vendors, selling everything from crafts, baked goods, to unique jewelry.

"If people want something that's local, that truly is a unique gift, I want to be that person," said Sarah Stackhouse, owner of Lavender and Berries Publishing. "When you get people that say 'Oh, I have a pair of adventure shoes,' or 'Oh, that was my favorite country, or I want to get this for my granddaughter for when we travel together, it really is building that connection of humanity."

Also new to the event this season – a center stage, which Schaeffer says will be home to events, music and other traditions. On Saturday, Santa Claus made his first visit to the market.

"It's a really fun tradition," Schaeffer said. "I'm always pointing out that it's all about getting into the spirit, celebrating the season, meeting loved ones. Making time to basically get together, so this is something I think every culture embraces."

The market is open Fridays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.