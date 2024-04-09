CBS News 24/7 streaming channel gets new name, expanded programming

CBS News announced a new name and a new slate of programming for its CBS News national stream, doubling down on live coverage and unparalleled reporting from CBS News & Stations.

The CBS News Streaming Network will become CBS News 24/7 on April 22, with a slate of new and expanded programming launching over the next few months.

"CBS News 24/7 is a decidedly ambitious evolution of our streaming efforts," said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News & Stations and CBS Media Ventures. "Data backs up our bet on a fresh, timely, and distinctive approach to breaking news and live coverage. Our audiences crave it, and we're in the best position to deliver it."

New programming includes a live newscast eponymously named "CBS News 24/7," a first-of-its-kind overnight show called "CBS News Roundup," and "CBS News Confirmed," a program that will examine misinformation. The stream will also expand "America Decides" from a half-hour to an hour and will extend John Dickerson's newly renamed show, "The Daily Report with John Dickerson," to 90 minutes later this spring.

"Our commitment is to mirror on the stream the same level of world-class reporting and analysis that CBS News viewers expect from our television broadcasts," said CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews. "The expansion of John Dickerson's program, 'America Decides,' and the upcoming 'CBS News Confirmed' show are just a few of the ways in which we are driving the next generation of viewers to this high-quality reporting that sets CBS News apart."

CBS News' John Dickerson Gail Schulman/CBS

CBS News 24/7 will also leverage its iconic brand franchises, continuing to air "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" each night at 10 p.m. ET. The stream will also run weekend marathons of "CBS Saturday Morning," "48 Hours," "CBS Sunday Morning" and "60 Minutes."

Here's what you need to know about our new and expanded shows:

CBS News 24/7

This live newscast, debuting in June, will be the backbone of the stream's 24/7 promise, offering best-in-class storytelling, on-the-ground reporting and a behind-the-scenes look at how coverage comes together. State-of-the-art AR/VR technology will add to the experience, providing context, clarity and accuracy.

The Daily Report with John Dickerson

"Prime Time with John Dickerson" becomes "The Daily Report with John Dickerson" on April 22 and moves to a new timeslot, airing from 6 to 7 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by CBS News' chief political analyst and senior national correspondent, delivers the latest headlines and live, in-depth reporting to viewers Monday through Thursday. "The Daily Report" will expand to 90 minutes later this spring.

America Decides

Starting April 22, CBS News' streaming politics show "America Decides" expands to an hour. "America Decides," which will air from 5 to 6 p.m. ET, goes beyond the top political headlines of the day, offering context and fact-based analysis.

CBS News Roundup

Debuting later this spring, this overnight news show will feature up-to-the minute news, plus the best and latest storytelling from CBS News & Stations correspondents and reporters. "CBS News Roundup" will stream on CBS News 24/7 at 1 a.m. ET and will air on CBS television stations at 2 a.m. ET (check local listings).

CBS News Confirmed

CBS News Confirmed is a new cross-platform unit dedicated to combating misinformation. Later this summer, the team will debut a streaming program that will help viewers differentiate fact from fiction.