How to watch: Family, officials mark 1 year since fatal hit-and-run near Mille Lacs Lake

Investigators seek Google’s help to catch driver who killed Dr. Cathy Donovan

ONAMIA, Minn. — The family of a doctor killed in a hit-and-run near Mille Lacs Lake a year ago plans to speak alongside local officials on Wednesday.

A driver struck Dr. Cathy Donovan on the 40000 block of Highway 169 in Kathio Township around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2023. She was walking her dogs at the time, and one of them was also killed.

Dr. Cathy Donovan Shan Donovan

On Wednesday, Donovan's sisters plan to mark the anniversary of her death, along with the chief of staff of the hospital where she worked, the Mille Lacs County sheriff and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police chief. A release said the group will "speak on Cathy's legacy and provide an update on the investigation."

How to Watch

When: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 Where: Onamia

Onamia Who: Dr. Robin Councilman and Christy Pemberton; Dr. Arden Virnig, chief of staff of Mille Lacs Health System; Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton; and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police Chief James West

Dr. Robin Councilman and Christy Pemberton; Dr. Arden Virnig, chief of staff of Mille Lacs Health System; Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton; and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police Chief James West How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above

Multiple witnesses said they saw a dark grey, four-door car in the area of Donovan's death. Police only found a windshield wiper at the scene.

In January, authorities identified an Edina man's Tesla as a vehicle of interest in Donovan's death. Two months later, though, they ruled the vehicle out and sought new leads from the public.

A $10,000 reward is on offer for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is advised to call Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or email him.

Donovan, 56, was a long-time provider at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia and a mother to two.

Note: The video above originally aired March 21, 2024.