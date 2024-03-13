Investigators rule out Tesla as vehicle of interest in crash that killed doctor near Lake Mille Lacs

KATHIO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Edina man's Tesla has been ruled out as a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run death of a doctor near Lake Mille Lacs last year.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the update Wednesday, saying the agency now needs new leads from the public. Details on why the vehicle was ruled out have not been released.

"We are still investigating leads, but need your help to bring forward any new information that could help," the patrol said in a release.

Dr. Cathy Donovan was fatally struck while she was out for an evening walk with her dogs on Nov. 13, just south of Grand Casino Mille Lacs. Donovan had been a long-time provider at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.

Mille Lacs Health System

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a dark grey four-door car with black rims with a body on its hood in the area where Donovan was found dead.

Investigators had been speaking with an Edina man who drives a Tesla Model X, according to warrants. The vehicle was caught traveling the area on multiple surveillance cameras around the time of the crash.

In early January, the man told investigators he wasn't aware of the hit-and-run fatality. Two weeks later, while he still denied hitting Donovan, he said if he did, "he would have been alone in his Tesla, driving on 'auto-pilot,' not paying attention to the road, while doing things like checking work emails."

Upon inspection, investigators did not find any front-end damage on the man's Tesla, but did call a Tesla dealership the next day to confirm that body parts, like hoods, could be acquired within a few weeks and a windshield could be fixed in a matter of days.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is advised to call Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026. Tipsters can also email Brown.

The investigation remains active.

NOTE: Video is from Dec. 13, 2023.