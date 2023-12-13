$10K reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that killed Dr. Cathy Donovan

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Dr. Cathy Donovan near Lake Mille Lacs last month.

Donovan was struck on the 40000 block of Highway 169 in Kathio Township around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. The 56-year-old was walking her two dogs — Flash and Sunny — at the time of the crash, one of whom was also killed.

She was a long-time doctor in the area, and Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton noted that nearly all the first-responders who came to the scene personally knew her. She was on call at the hospital, but had gone home to walk her dogs, which she did regularly.

Shan Donovan

Authorities say they don't have a description of the vehicle that struck Donovan, but are asking the public to be on the lookout for ones with "heavy front-end damage."

"Somebody's been keeping a secret," Burton said at a press conference on Wednesday morning. "If you know something please come forward and do the right thing."

Donovan's father, twin sister, and son also spoke at the press conference.

"I'll never hear Cathy say 'hello, dear old dad,'" her father said, through tears.

Her son added that she was a "hero" to him, in every aspect of his life.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

"These cases drive us, they stick with us," said Minnesota State Patrol Chief Matt Langer, gesturing to the deputies standing behind the family at the press conference. "This will be with them forever. They will not stop looking for who did this."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the county sheriff's tip line at 320-983-8346. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The above vide first aired on Nov. 14, 2023