Mille Lacs tribal police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 169

KATHIO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Tribal police in central Minnesota are searching for a driver they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., a driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the 40000 block of Highway 169, according to the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the pedestrian as 56-year-old Cathy Donovan of Onamia.

Police said the driver left the scene.

"We are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the vehicle that was involved in this accident," the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department said. "Be on the lookout for vehicles with significant front-end damage."

Anyone with information about the crash ias asked to call the department, the state patrol or the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.