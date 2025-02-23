Catholics in Minnesota pray for Pope Francis' recovery

The eyes and attention of Catholics across the world remain fixed on the condition of Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old was in critical condition Sunday with a complex lung infection.

Vatican officials offered an update saying blood tests show early kidney failure, but he remains alert.

Catholics in Minnesota focused this weekend on praying for the pope's good health.

All the parishes in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis reserved time during Mass services to pray for Francis' recovery.

"When he was taken to the hospital, it all became much more real," said Johan van Parys, the director of worship at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. "We discovered it was more serious than we had thought and so it's concerning right now."

Pope Francis tweeted Sunday, "I have recently received many messages of affection and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!"

"I'm sad that he's suffering and I hope he recovers," said Adam Morris from Plymouth.

Morris attended a papal mass in Rome in 2017. He says it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It was magnificent. It was moving," he said. "[Pope Francis] was certainly smiling and full of joy."

For some, this is an occasion to look back on the pontiff's nearly 12-year papacy.

"He made people question a lot of things that they took for granted and challenged people's assumptions about the Catholic Church [in a good way]," said Joe Zwak from Lakeville.

Van Parys says he thinks of Francis as the "universal pastor."

"He cares for people," van Parys said. "He wants the lives of people to be better. He always talks about immigrants, about people who are poor, about the children in war zones. He's concerned with the wellbeing of the people."

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis tweeted Saturday, "On this Feast of the Chair of Peter, we join Catholics and those of good will around the globe in praying for Pope Francis: May he be restored to good health and be comforted at this critical time by our prayers and the maternal intercession of Mary, Help of the Sick."