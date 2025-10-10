Cat found in shipping container from China on road to recovery in St. Paul

A cat that accidentally traveled from China to Minnesota inside a shipping container is now adjusting to life in the United States, and may soon be ready for adoption.

"It's actually amazing she survived that journey, and we are not 100% sure how she did it," said Kerry D'amato, executive director of Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota. "Three weeks without food or water, she would not be alive. She must have been drinking condensation, maybe eating bugs and rodents there."

After a three-week, 8,000-mile journey from China, the feline was found in a shipping container in Oakdale, Minnesota. WCCO first met this cat in June at Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, Minnesota.

After her rescue and short-term living at Northwoods Humane Society, the cat was placed in the care of Pet Haven in St. Paul, Minnesota. The animal rescue organization is the state's oldest.

"When she arrived to us, she was deathly thin and very ill," D'amato said. "She would charge at us, hiss and lunge. Today, she chirps at us and comes out when we call her. Her eyes are bright, her ears are forward, she is giving us all the indications she is trusting."

Named Xiao Mao, meaning "little cat" in Mandarin Chinese, part of the success of the cat's rehabilitation is thanks to Pet Haven's Wildflower program.

"It is designed for shy and shut-down dogs and cats," D'amato said. "We give them socialization steps where they can learn trust. They can learn to become friends with humans again and find their forever family."

The program has a 100% graduation rate in helping those animals get into adoptable homes. Another part of Xiao Mao's rehabilitation is due to a cat from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation called Prince.

"I don't know where Prince got his name, but maybe it's Prince Charming because I will tell you, this boy is charming," said D'amato.

It was an unmistakable bond between the two felines, according to D'amato. The pairing has led to a significant shift in Xiao Mao's behavior.

"She is definitely smitten," said D'amato.

Xiao Mao and Prince are expected to be up for adoption, as a pair, in the next few months.

Pet Haven is facing overcrowding. The organization is urging the community to consider fostering or adopting to help ease the pressure.

The animal rescue group does not receive federal funds and is almost entirely funded by donations.