Cass Lake woman charged in death of her baby boy

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old Cass Lake woman has been charged in the death of her 23-month-old baby.

Larena Jackson faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault, and one count of malicious punishment of a child.

Police were called on Aug. 19 to a home in rural Cass Lake. The baby boy had a cut on his head and was not breathing at the time, documents say. He was eventually flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Investigators found blood throughout the home and cleaning products on the counter, the criminal complaint says.

According to court documents, the next day, when law enforcement searched the home, they found two indentations on the sheetrock of the bedroom wall that were the shape of the toddler's head.

Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, after she was found hiding at a friend's residence.

The boy died on Thursday evening.