North Dakota man drowns in Minnesota's Cass Lake, sheriff says

A North Dakota man drowned early Saturday evening in northern Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to Cass Lake just before 6 p.m. after the 41-year-old victim, from Grafton, North Dakota, went into the water without a life jacket to try and fix an issue with a pontoon motor.

"Juveniles on the boat attempted to throw the victim a life jacket and the boat began to drift in high winds," the sheriff's office said. "The boat was later intercepted by other boaters on the lake and the incident was reported to 911."

The victim's body was found and recovered from the lake just before 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and official cause of death at a later time.

Cass Lake is more than 200 miles northwest of Minneapolis.