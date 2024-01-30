Amid warmth, ice fishing guides not packing up for season

Amid warm weather, ice fishing guides still not packing up for season

MINNETONKA, Minn. — It's a quintessential Minnesota pastime. But this year, there simply hasn't been much time to enjoy it.

In a shockingly warm winter, some ice fishing guides are refusing to pack it up for the season.

On the north side of Lake Minnetonka, the owners of RĒL Fishing are trying to keep from reeling. Their eight ice houses are parked in a parking lot — not on the ice.

And they had just finally gotten the houses out there. As Britney Magdal explains, "Finally we got them out and we were out for a full ten days. It's definitely frustrating and it's disheartening."

And this business is their heart and soul. Avid fishers, Magdal and her husband typically have eight ice houses all rented out. But this year is not typical, "Yes it's a test of patience this year and we are just gonna continue to be patient."

And resourceful. They're turning the fish houses into RV's for a corporate event this week — and they will guide walking tours onto the ice. The upside, Magdal says, is "We have such a hot croppy hole going on."

After all, Minnesotans know how to master winter through thick or thin.

She says their hope is to be back on the ice mid-February.

Until then, they're offering walk-up and portable tent fishing.