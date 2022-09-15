Watch CBS News
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212

Carver County receives $10M in federal funds to expand Highway 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.

Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.

This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years.

The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.

MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

