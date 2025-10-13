Heading into colder months, Minnesota officials push for carbon monoxide safety

Eight Minnesota fire departments installed carbon monoxide alarms in homes for no cost on Monday.

Because you can't see it, smell or taste it, carbon monoxide can build up to toxic, and sometimes even deadly levels.

That's why the State Fire Marshal's Office says prevention and education is so important, especially as we head into the colder months.

The office is teaming up with the Rochester Fire Department to talk about carbon monixide poisoning and prevention across the state. Together, they handed out 2,500 alarms to Austin, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Red Wing, Rochester, Virginia and Willmar.

Organizers say they're focusing on communities at higher risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

"We are out here advocating for alarms in every home. Because that is the only way that you know that you have this monster that is a killer in your home," said Cheryl Burt, who lost two sons to carbon monoxide poisoning in 1996.

The loss inspired federal legislation in their name. Burt says having an alarm is the difference between life and death.

The program to install the alarms is made possible through federal grants, including the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, named after Burt's sons Nicholas and Zachary.

On Sunday, a couple in west-central Minnesota were airlifted for treatment after an apparent carbon monoxide leak in their home. Their conditions have not been released.

More than 400 Americans die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and another 14,000 people are hospitalized.