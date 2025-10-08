Grandfather on capsized fishing boat grieving loss of grandson; stresses importance of life jackets

Grandfather grieves loss of grandson who died after their boat capsized on Mississippi

Mark Tasche was so proud that his grandsons learned to fish like him, but there was one more lesson he wishes they would've taken to heart.

"Your life jacket — when you're in a situation that's even halfway dangerous — put it on," the 66-year-old Tasche told WCCO News. "My grandsons both should've learned from me. They should've learned from my example."

Neither of Tasche's grandsons, Tyler and Tristan, were wearing life jackets on Tuesday when their fishing boat capsized on the Mississippi River. Tyler, 28, was located unresponsive and died, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office. Tristan, 18, was able to make it to shore, along with his grandfather.

"I don't know that I'll ever go on a boat again," Tasche lamented. "I don't know that I'll fish again. I would rather Tyler would've survived. If I could change places with him laying on that cold slab like he is now getting cremated like he is now. I would do that."

The sheriff's office says Xcel Energy employees, the Monticello Fire Department, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the recovery efforts.

Tyler Tasche is also survived by his wife and four children. A fundraiser has been set up to support the family.

"It's a huge and immense void," Tasche added. "Everybody liked Tyler. He helped everyone with everything."