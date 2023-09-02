Canterbury Park co-founder Dale Schenian dies at 82

MINNEAPOLIS —Dale Schenian, who co-founded Canterbury Park in 1994, died last week in Florida.

The 82-year-old died on Aug. 25, surrounded by friends and family.

"His big smile, bigger heart, and larger-than-life personality helped define Canterbury Park for the past 29 years and will be sorely missed by his many friends," said Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson. "He loved everything about Canterbury Park including our team members, the horses, the gambling, and the trainers, jockeys and others involved in the sport of horse racing in Minnesota."

Schenian was a Canterbury Hall of Fame horse owner and breeder. He was often seen at the track or in the clubhouse.