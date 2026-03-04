Embrace the abstract at Shoreview's Cafesjian Art Trust Museum

A new art exhibition in Shoreview, Minnesota, is inviting visitors to see art — and maybe themselves — a little differently.

Inside the Cafesjian Art Trust Museum, a new chapter is unfolding, according to curator Jill Ahlberg Yohe.

"In this gallery you'll see the 22 works of art," Ahlberg Yohe said. "There are massive paintings and sculptures all around here."

The exhibition, "Abstraction & Ourselves," is the first in the United States to unite the two on this scale.

Ahlberg Yohe walks us through the gallery, guiding us to one of the boldest canvases in the room.

"This is called 'Eruptor,' aptly named. This is by Steven Yazzie. He's a Navajo painter," she said. "Steven will be at the museum on March 28 in the evening for an artist conversation."

Up next, a quieter, contemplative work from one of the most significant artists of the 20th century: Georgia O'Keefe.

"It's called 'In the Patio,' and if you could imagine Georgia sitting down here looking up through the chevron and looking into the blue sky of her Abiquiú, New Mexico home," she said.

The show draws from the museum's renowned collection, as well as pieces on loan for this exhibition through July. And while abstraction can sometimes feel intimidating, Ahlberg Yohe says this show invites visitors to trust their instincts, focusing on connection and calm.

"Abstraction is for everyone. There's no right answer, there's no wrong answer," she said. "I think that with all that we've experienced in the last couple of months, this is a time and a place to really soak in beauty and joy."

"Abstraction and Ourselves" opens on Friday at the CAT Museum. Tickets for the opening reception on Saturday night are $40 and can be booked online. There you'll also find information about free walk-in admission and guided tour hours.