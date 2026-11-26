Caden Gutzmer makes the Minnetonka, Minnesota offense go, his deep ball taking them deep into the postseason.

"He can make reads, he can make adjustments and he's smart. You know he's gonna make good decisions. And that's probably the biggest thing you look for in a quarterback," said Minnetonka Head Coach Mark Esch. "Not only that, he's stress tolerant. He can get pressured and move around and he can even get hit and it's not gonna effect the next play."

Gutzmer, a North Dakota commit, played sparingly as a sophomore, then missed a bunch of time with injury last season. But this year, he's finally fully unleashed.

"Playoffs is when they kinda started running me again and it feels good," said Gutzmer. "I love running the ball."

It's been a season of adversity for Minnetonka. A shooting took place in the parking lot of their game at Eden Prairie in October. The field was evacuated and game postponed.

"We were driving around after the game with a few of my buddies, and it was just eerie outside," remembered Gutzmer. "It was dark, quiet. The team didn't know what was going on. Some guys got really, really emotional. It was a horrible night for my friends Cody and Noah, they both had really bad injuries that night. They got ruled out for the season. So that was no fun. It was like a nightmare."

The game resumed that Monday. The Skippers lost. It felt like the season hung in the balance.

"We had a meeting Tuesday morning because the attitude was still off," said Gutzmer. "The team was not really bonding like that. Kids weren't talking. It was just still weird. Our coaches decided they were gonna take a new approach on the year. They weren't gonna be as aggressive. They were gonna have more fun with it. They were gonna have more fun at practice, bring the energy. I think ever since that switch flipped, we've been stellar since then. We haven't lost a game since then."

Now, Minnetonka's team is peaking. Friday against Champlin Park, they're looking for their first state title in 22 years.

"It would just mean a lot to me and the team, the coaches. I think this would be a really awesome year to win it," said Gutzmer.