Businesses near Osceola brace as Highway 243 bridge set to close

A vital connector between Minnesota and Wisconsin is going away.

The Highway 243 bridge over the St. Croix River in Osceola, Wisconsin, will close in mid-October for more than a year.

Local businesses are bracing for the closure.

"People are worried about it, I mean people are worried," said Gwen Wright, the owner of The Looking Glass. "It's going to be a long time to sustain our businesses. We're all rooting for each other."

In mid-October, the interstate connection will be torn down.

The current bridge was built in 1953. After recent evaluation, the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation decided not to repair the bridge, but to replace it entirely.

Leaving many with lengthy detours in and out of town.

Jim Lammers drives to Osceola from Minnesota often, and what was once a 15-minute commute will now take 30 to 45 minutes.

Lammers understands the need for a new bridge.

"I don't like it, but I also don't like the bridge collapsing and me falling into the water in my car," said Lammers.

Many Minnesotans depend on the local businesses in Osceola.

"The bank, the post office, there are so many basic things that people from Marina on St. Croix and Franconia are using [in this] area every day," said Scott Morfitt of Nye Wisconsin.

Business owners are hoping their communities will pull through.

"Best thing I can say is those of us who live in the greater Osceola area — really prioritize shopping at the local businesses."