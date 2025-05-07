Watch CBS News
Burnsville police ask for help investigating early morning death on Saturday

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Burnsville, Minnesota police are investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday morning near Interlachen Park.

They are asking anyone who may have heard or saw something between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. to please come forward. 

Police are hoping that residents or businesses who have security footage can also help in the investigation. 

"We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything to contact us," said Burnsville Sergeant Lauren Olson. "Businesses or residents with security footage that shows activity during this time can help us in our investigation into what happened."  

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Lauren Olson at 952-641-1158. 

Burnsville Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. 

