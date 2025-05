Digital headlines for Wednesday, May 8, 2025

Police in Burnsville, Minnesota is currently on the scene of an active situation.

In a post on X, police said public safety teams are on the scene on the 200 block of Carriage Lane, and urged everyone to avoid the area.

Our public safety teams are on scene on the 200 block of Carriage Lane. This is an active situation. Please avoid the area. — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) May 8, 2025

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.