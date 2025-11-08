Twin Cities man accused of swindling thousands from customers seeking tree care services

A man from Burnsville, Minnesota, is accused of scamming thousands of dollar from more than a dozen Twin Cities residents who sought his tree care services.

The 44-year-old man was charged in Dakota County earlier this week with two counts of felony theft by swindle in connection to 13 reported cases between Aug. 1, 2024, and Nov. 1 of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, the Burnsville Police Department started investigating the defendant in August "for tree care services that were only partially or never completed."

Five of the 13 victims reside in Burnsville, while the other eight live in Apple Valley, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Prior Lake and Savage. The total amount he's accused of stealing is more than $17,000.

Court documents show patterns of the defendant's alleged misconduct include making excuses for why the work was never completed, refusal to issue full or partial refunds and subsequently blocking customers' phone numbers.

He faces up to a decade in prison if convicted.